Wavemaker wins Well Pharmacy’s UK media

0 Shares Share

WPP media agency Wavemaker has won Well Pharmacy, which claims to be the UK’s biggest independent pharmacy chain. Wavemaker will handle all media planning and buying, with a specific focus on digital, search, social and display services.

Well, formerly the Co-op Pharmacy, selected Wavemaker following an initial project to review its current digital media strategy. Wavemaker created a roadmap for digital growth opportunities using its Unlock system.

Well head of marketing Matt Peach says: ‘In this digital era there’s an expectation that customers and patients are able to engage with businesses across all channels – especially digital. By working with Wavemaker on the initial digital audit we were able to fully understand where we needed to adapt our marketing activity to unlock potential growth opportunities and ensure all media activity meets the customer where they are – online.