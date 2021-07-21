VCCP wins Pret A Manger global business

0 Shares Share

There’s something relentless about VCCP and it’s just snaffled yet another account: Pret A Manger’s global “omnichannel” business.

Omnichannel meaning the coffee/sandwich shop’s move into areas like takeaways and a new coffee app, global meaning nascent businesses in France and the US. Pret has been hit hard by the pandemic with most of its UK shops in city centres. VCCP now has seven offices worldwide.

Pret chief customer officer Dan Burdett says: “We launched this pitch process with the aim of finding an agency with the capabilities to match our values and our ambitions to bring Pret to people wherever they may be living, working, or traveling.

“VCCP has a track record of delivering fantastic creative work and will bring a holistic approach to our marketing, making them the perfect partner to help us communicate with customers as a truly omnichannel business. We look forward to continuing this pace of innovation with the support of VCCP with their advanced digital and creative expertise.”