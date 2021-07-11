VCCP recruits a deputy chief strategy officer and global lead for Cadbury’s account

0 Shares Share

Clare Hutchinson is joining VCCP as deputy chief strategy officer with responsibility for day-to-day running of the Cadbury account. Her remit also includes driving the agency’s effectiveness profile, winning some awards and playing a part in VCCP’s already effective new business machine.

Hutchison joins from Havas, where she was executive strategy director. Before Havas, she worked at 101 (now part of MullenLowe) as partner and head of planning, at WCRS as head of planning, and at AMV BBDO as a board planner.

Her work includes government campaigns such as Tobacco Control, Think! Road Safety, and “Get into Teaching” recruitment, while her experience also covers BskyB, The Economist, BBC, innocent, Pepsi and The Open University.

Michael Lee, chief strategy officer at VCCP said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have someone of Clare’s calibre and experience joining us at VCCP. Clare has a ridiculous trophy cabinet of creative and effectiveness awards from wherever she’s worked before, and we’re certain she will add to that haul of award-winning work at VCCP. As Deputy CSO she will also be a brilliant new member of our senior management team helping to shape the future of the agency.”

Hutchinson said: “I’m really excited to be joining Michael and the team at VCCP. The level of creativity and integration coming out of the agency is phenomenal, and I couldn’t resist the opportunity to work on an iconic brand like Cadbury.’