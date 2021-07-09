Uncommon takes ITV’s ‘drama vs reality’ campaign to Love Island – in a helicopter, with machine guns

ITV’s Drama vs Reality campaign goes epic in this latest instalment, due to launch before Love Island on a night that isn’t disturbed by the drama-meets-reality entertainment provided by Euro 2020 football matches.
In the drama corner, we have Richie Campbell of Small Axe and Top Boy fame, and in the reality corner – gleefully shooting Campbell from a helicopter – is Ferne McCann of The Only Way is Essex.
Directed by Tom Hooper, who won an Oscar for The King’s Speech and directed Les Misérables, but probably comes a bit cheaper these days thanks to the Cats debacle of 2019.
MAA creative scale: 7