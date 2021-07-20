Don't Miss

Toyota backs Olympics with T&P’s winning robots

Toyota is continuing its love affair with robots, this time to support Team GB and ParalympicsGB athletes. Four competitors have been sent HSRs (Human Support Robots) which – ungrateful so-and-so’s that they are – they use for mundane tasks rather than their full capabilities.

The robots (you can’t buy them yet) were developed by Toyota Motor Europe and Kings College London. Campaign by The&Partnership London.

Toyota’s Stuart Sanders says: “As Official Mobility Partner of Team GB & ParalympicsGB, we are committed to finding better ways to help people move and live freely. This campaign not only showcases Toyota’s cutting-edge robotics technology but celebrates our fantastic partnerships with Team GB, ParalympicsGB and our four athletes as we look forward to Tokyo.”

A neat inversion of what you expect, nicely done.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.

