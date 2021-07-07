The Sun and Danish tabloid BT ramp up national rivalries ahead of Wembley semi-final

0 Shares Share

All the national clichés are coming out to play ahead of England’s semi-final against Denmark, fuelled by The Sun and its Danish equivalent, B.T.

The Sun, with help from The&Partnership’s dedicated News UK agency, Pulse Creative, has placed an ad in B.T. threatening to eat the Danes for breakfast.

This was in response to a Viking raid from the Danish tabloid, which advertised in The Sun yesterday under the headline, “We’re Coming Home,” referencing the Viking raids which began in the 8th century and continued to terrorise England for the next 300 years.

The Sun’s “soothsaying wonder pooch” Cockapoo Willow is backing England to bring home the bacon and make it through to the final, but the paper’s UK rival, the Mirror, reports that the Sportsradar supercomputer predicts Gareth Southgate’s team will throw away a 2-0 lead.

Either way, it’s surprising that more brands haven’t jumped on the bandwagon while the dream is still alive.