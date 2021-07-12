The holiday’s over: Uncommon splits with On the Beach

0 Shares Share

Uncommon Creative Studio has split with on the Beach, the UK holiday company it has worked with since 2019. Together they created the high profile “Everything’s Better on the Beach” campaign, which included some memorable executions, notably “Someday,” which starred the perennially topless Iggy Pop.

A statement talks about On the Beach moving into its “next stage of development” as post-pandemic travel restrictions lift, following a year of “unprecedented events for the travel industry.” Even in the midst of lockdown, Uncommon’s work looked big budget, so we can probably expect a move away from location shoots and into more “tactical” efforts from a new agency — assuming they appoint one.

The news comes following a change at the top in the marketing department at On the Beach Group: Zoe Harris joined the travel company in January from GoCompare Group so was not involved in Uncommon’s last big ad push. Harris also worked at Reach, WCRS, Channel 5 and MTV.

Lucy Jameson, co-founder of Uncommon, said: “We’re so proud to have played a part in helping On the Beach define their purpose with ‘Everything’s Better on the Beach’ – an antidote to everyday life, championing the restorative power that the beach holds.

“From an anthem spot inspiring hope during the pandemic with Iggy Pop to beautiful outdoor to the ridiculous stories of some of the worst day’s in people’s lives – we’ve loved bringing their purpose to bear across each and every project. We wish the excellent crew the best of luck in their next steps forward.”