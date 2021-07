S4 Capital’s Sorrell on new digital platforms, diversity and the world as he/we know it

One of the upsides of inching out of lockdown is that you now get a real, live Sir Martin Sorrell rather than a face (and voice, of course) on Zoom and here he is on a characteristic tour d’horizon with New Digital Age’s Justin Pearse at MADfest 2021.

Interesting on new platforms (TikTok especially which may, one day, knock Facebook off its perch) and diversity, which he now says is a key element in client procurement. Looks like he’s caught the sun somewhere too…