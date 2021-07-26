Don't Miss

S4 Capital expands in Asia Pacific with Salesforce specialist

If you want to deal with one of the giants of the tech world you might have to put some money Sir Martin Sorrell’s way as his S4 Capital hoovers up some of the multitude of firms that service the giants.

One such giant is Salesforce and Sorrell’s S4 Capital has announced a “combination” (usually it calls them mergers) with Salesforce specialist Destined. Founded in 2014, Destined’s clients include Spotify, Panasonic, Wingate, George Weston Foods, and Opal HealthCare. it has offices in Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Pakistan.

Destined CEO and founder Andrew France (left) says: “We couldn’t be more excited to join forces with MightyHive, MediaMonks, and S4Capital and collaborate with their global Salesforce service offering. It’s a fantastic opportunity to be able to bring the offerings of the wider group to our clients and provide even more opportunities for our people.”

