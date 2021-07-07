Don't Miss

Pret a Manger and Noddy Holder bring us Christmas in July

Christmas in December was a damp squib, so Pret a Manger is giving us another chance to celebrate by selling its Christmas sandwiches in July and bringing in Slade’s Noddy Holder to star in the ad, as well as to turn up at a Soho branch and give out some free sandwiches.

Clare Clough, UK managing director of Pret a Manger, said: “Every year, customers ask us for the Christmas sandwich to return earlier and earlier, and after many customers missed out last year, we’ve decided to bring our iconic Christmas sandwich back early for a limited time this summer. While we can’t change the weather or the football scores this summer, we can help people celebrate and recreate some festive joy by reuniting them with their favourite Christmas sandwich.”

By creative production company Kode Media.

