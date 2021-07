0 Shares Share

Heineken has consistently hit the right note in the pandemic with the help of Publicis Italia and it’s done so again as we teeter out of it: showing a bunch of vaccinated oldies hitting the clubs.

“The night belongs to the vaccinated,” it tells us. Which might seem a touch smug and “we’re all right Jack” but then it follows up with “time to join them,” a reminder to careless youth that they should follow suit.

Timely and clever

MAA creative scale: 7 (it’s not the greatest film.)