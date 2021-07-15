Now New Commercial Arts wins first charity account

0 Shares Share

The new business machine that is New Commercial Arts rumbles on: now it’s won charity Alzheimer’s Society following a competitive AAR pitch.

In its short life NCA has won Halifax, Moneysupermarket, Vodafone international, Uber and Zurich customer experience and a slice of Sainsbury’s including the Habitat brand. Alzheimer’s, formerly at Engine, is its first charity.

Alzheimer’s director of marketing and communications Chris Gottlieb says: “We’re really excited to be working with NCA as its founding charity client and were incredibly impressed with the hugely talented agency’s ideas and experience. We look forward to beginning a journey side by side to help us achieve our ambitions as the leading dementia charity and make the biggest difference to the lives of people affected by dementia.”

NCA CEO James Murphy says: “Alzheimer’s Society does amazing work around a disease that touches so much of society. Dementia is Britain’s biggest life-changer, whether you’re living with it or caring for someone who is. We’re grateful to have the opportunity to help this vital organisation.”

NCA, formed in May 2020, has already ticked most of the boxes as far as big UK accounts are concerned: a bank, supermarket and a price comparison website plus some international business. Fashion and transport brands may be next.

Some charities are relatively big spenders these days too and also, as far as NCA is concerned, offer the freedom to do award-winning work.