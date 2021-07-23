No special treatment for women soldiers promises hard-hitting Karmarama campaign

0 Shares Share

Just less than ten per cent of British Army soldiers are women so Karmarama is running new campaign aimed at women recruits – ‘A Soldier is a Soldier’ (well, yes.) Featuring some not-to-be-messed with women describing their jobs and the skills required.

The client is actually outsourcing specialist Capita, not the good old MoD recruiting sergeant.

To underline the message it tells us there’s no special treatment for women such as “beach body rations” or a rifle with an “easy-pull trigger for smaller hands.” Or, indeed, separate toilet doors. No parading around in high heels, which is sometimes the case in the Ukraine I believe.

Major General Sharon Nesmith, general officer commanding Army Recruiting and Initial Training Command, says: “The Army is incredibly proud of the progress that has been made towards gender equality. Huge changes have taken place over the last few years, and we want to continue to make positive changes to attract and retain the best talent regardless of gender.

“We hope that ‘A Soldier is a Soldier’ challenges people’s perceptions of female soldiers and highlights the incredible work all of our soldiers do, in order to inspire potential new recruits to consider Army jobs.”

There are doubtless other aspects to be being a female soldier (indeed a male soldier) – harassment for example – but one of advertising’s jobs is to put the best face on things and this gives it a decent shot.

MAA creative scale: 7.