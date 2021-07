0 Shares Share

Three out of five French consumers think brands make insincere claims about supposed purpose in their ads according to a survey by BVA for Paris ad agency Babel. So Babel, with directors Emma + Elliot from production company Birth has made an ad about it – as you do. Starring Delphine Depardieu, niece of Gérard.

A noble effort – not sure it will put all those virtue-signalling brands in their place though.