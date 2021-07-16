MSQ raids Deloitte for senior leadership to boost growing North America operation

0 Shares Share

Marcoms group MSQ has raided Deloitte Digital for two leaders for its North America division.

The London-based group has hired Aaron Lang as the first president of MSQ North America. Lang joins the business from Deloitte Digital, where he was a managing director in its Advertising, Marketing and Commerce group. He will report directly to MSQ’s CEO Peter Reid.

Lang will be joined at MSQ by Justin Cox, who becomes the group’s first chief strategy officer, North America. Cox was most recently general manager and CSO at Deloitte Digital’s Heat. Lang also worked at San Francisco-based Heat which was bought by Deloitte in 2016.

Also at MSQ North America Mike DaRe and Sheila Hozhabri have joined to launch Smarts, MSQ’s cultural comms and PR agency. Susan Levy has joined as general manager to relaunch branding shop Holmes & Marchant New York, and Nancy Aresu has been appointed as the president of The Gate New York, MSQ’s creative and media agency. COO Susan Guerrero leads MSQ’s B2B agency Stein IAS in the US.

(clockwise from top left: Aaron Lang, Susan Levy, Justin Cox, Nancy Aresu, Mike DaRe, Sheila Hozhabri)

New president Lang says: “MSQ’s proposition is perfect for ambitious brands in North America looking for a marketing partner who can help them deal with the change that’s happening in every aspect of their business and their customers’ lives. Too often clients either end up getting entangled in big holding companies or are unable to access the integrated capabilities they need from individual agencies.

“MSQ is able to offer a unique multidisciplinary approach and I look forward to working with the talented new leadership team to bring that approach to life.”

Deloitte Digital is one of the biggest consultancy-based ad operations along with the higher profile Accenture Interactive. WPP raided DD for its new Ogilvy CEO Andy Main.