Mother and Richard Curtis demonstrate the power of the ‘green pension’ for Make My Money Matter

Greening your pension is 21 times more powerful in the fight against climate change than going veggie, stopping flying, and switching to a renewable energy provider combined. This is according to research by Aviva and Route2, carried out for Make My Money Matter, a campaign group co-founded by Richard Curtis, best known as the writer of Love Actually and founder of Comic Relief.

Mother’s new campaign comprehensively spreads the word about Make My Money Matter, which is a tool to check your pension investments and allow you to make any changes in a matter of minutes.

Curtis said: “We have taken collective steps to become greener in our day-to-day lives. However, our pensions are the most powerful weapon we have to help protect the planet. As individuals, we have to show providers that we want our money invested in a way that does good, not harm and, that’s why we are calling on all UK savers to take the 21x challenge and ask their provider to go green in 2021.”

A Mother spokesperson said: “We know the vast majority of people are keen to help the planet, they’ll change many parts of their life, often things they’ll notice on a daily basis, and that’s fantastic. We want to make sure they amplify this positive behaviour by doing something simple yet devastatingly effective – and by changing how people think about managing their pension from ‘boring’ to ‘powerful against climate change’ is a great start.”

