Miroma appoints first group head of new business to ramp up marketing in Europe

Matt Lambert of has joined the Miroma as its first head of new business, stepping into the leadership team which includes Marc Nohr and Jon Burley. Previously head of new business at integrated agency TMW Unlimited, Lambert has also worked at agencies including Partners Andrews Aldrige, Lida and MRM McCann.

Lambert’s job will be focused on Miromas European operations, with a remit to extend a client list that already includes parts of big companies such as Amazon, Netfli, Spotify, Diageo and eBay.

The group has spent the last year or so setting up its diversified agencies model, including buying creative agency Fold7 and recruiting ex Y&R creative chief, Jonathan Burley, as CCO and global chief commercial officer Craig Lennon from IPG.

It remains to be seen how the model will work in as part of the advertising ecosystem, now that the set up seems to be mostly in place.

Marc Nohr said: “We’re building a global group with a challenger mindset, uniquely placed to unlock value and drive growth for clients. Matt gets what we’re doing. He has the smarts and hunger to communicate our difference and drive this critical area of the business.”

Lambert said: “For all the talk of doing things differently in this industry, Miroma is just brilliantly getting on with it, challenging the status quo. Clients want outcomes, and the collective at Miroma are innovating, moving faster and operating with a greater level of care and commercial nous than most to deliver them. I’m thrilled to be joining such a talented and ambitious team.”