Don't Miss

M&C delivers for government JobHelp scheme

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, Finance, Media, Politics 7 mins ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

There’s a more positive air about M&C Saatchi as Moray MacLennan’s new regime tries to put its accounting problems behind it.

But the agency has still lost a lot of ground: in the UK it was once comfortably bigger than ‘old Saatchi’ Saatchi & Saatchi but that’s no longer the case. The UK government has remained a supporter though and M&C is pitching against incumbent MullenLowe for the next stage of the Covid-19 campaign (let’s hope one’s not needed although that probably won’t stop some bossyboots in Whitehall still telling us what to do.)

Here’s its latest for JobHelp, a new initiative from the Department of Work and Pensions as the nation weans itself off furlough schemes. Directed by ad maestro Vince Squibb.

We enjoy a good forty seconds here and this uses its time fully and well.

MAA creative scale: 8.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.