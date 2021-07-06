Magnum Italy sorts out unrequited love in historic film for International Kissing Day

0 Shares Share

Lola MullenLowe and Magnum are bringing together two very Italian phenomena – love and literature – by celebrating International Kissing Day alongside the 700th anniversary of the death of 14th century poet Dante.

They have commissioned artist Roberto Ferri, known for his portrait of the pope, to bring together the world’s most famous unrequited lovers, Dante and Beatrice. They finally get to kiss in one of his classic baroque-style paintings, and Lola MullenLowe’s film captures all the romantic build-up to the big moment.

The final artwork is hanging in the Palazzo Firenze in Rome, the Dante Alighieri Society headquarters.

