MAA blasts from the past: remember when Gap was good?

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Creative, News

The news that Gap is to disappear from British high streets has sparked a wave of nostalgia for the brand, which was born in San Francisco in 1969 and came to the UK in 1987, bringing with it a slice of American cool.

Gap had lost its way in recent years, cast aside in favour of Scandi or Tokyo chic, and the retailer quit TV advertising more than a decade ago to focus marketing efforts on incessant emails offering discounts. But Gap once did memorable work (mostly in house) featuring A List celebrities or ensemble casts, often with great soundtracks.

Cindy Crawford

Sarah Jessica Parker 2010

Madonna and Missy Elliott 2003

As recently as 2017, UK Vogue editor Edward Enninful made a “Bridging the Gap” campaign embracing diversity and starring some famous names including Alex Wek and Christie Brinkley.

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

