MAA blasts from the past: funny Cannes Lions winners

Much chatter that the Cannes Lions winners didn’t include much humour – although humour (particularly the Anglo-Saxon variety) has usually struggled at Cannes. Droga5’s SetApp ads only made bronzes. But Lacoste’s Film Grand Prix effort from BETC was pretty funny.

Here’s a collection put together by the late-lamented Media Guardian of some funny Cannes successes. Old Spice isn’t exactly a rib-tickler, rather exquisitely judged.

John West, from Leo Burnett way back in 2001, is pure genius – “Look an eagle!” Did some accuse them of nicking the idea? A good nick anyway.