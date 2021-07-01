Don't Miss

MAA blasts from the past: funny Cannes Lions winners

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Analysis, Creative, Media, News 10 mins ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Much chatter that the Cannes Lions winners didn’t include much humour – although humour (particularly the Anglo-Saxon variety) has usually struggled at Cannes. Droga5’s SetApp ads only made bronzes. But Lacoste’s Film Grand Prix effort from BETC was pretty funny.

Here’s a collection put together by the late-lamented Media Guardian of some funny Cannes successes. Old Spice isn’t exactly a rib-tickler, rather exquisitely judged.

John West, from Leo Burnett way back in 2001, is pure genius – “Look an eagle!” Did some accuse them of nicking the idea? A good nick anyway.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.