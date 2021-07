MAA blast from the past: W+K’s take on beach-body-ready for Southern Comfort

0 Shares Share

Now’s the time when we should take to the beaches, assuming you can get there and unseasonal floods haven’t washed it away. But it’s one of those years…

Round about the time that a London Underground poster was causing a storm by Inviting us to be “beach body ready,” Wieden+Kennedy HQ was inverting such tropes with this for Southern Comfort in 2012.

Still one of the best (and quietly funny) beach ads ever.