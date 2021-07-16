MAA Ad of the Week – ‘Super. Human’ from 4Creative

0 Shares Share

A new feature and what better way to kick things off than 4Creative’s “trailer” for Channel 4’s coverage of the Paralympics – ‘Super. Human.’

From creative team Scott Taylor and Andy Shrubsole, directed by Bradford Young.

Not everyone gets the opportunity to work for a year of so on such trailers but this is still exceptional, combining high impact with impeccable manners. It’s in your face but welcome.

4Creative has set the bar pretty high for its Paralympics efforts and this one is certainly a gold.