MAA Ad of the Week: Juan Cabral changes the game for Facebook and Droga5

We don’t know yet whether the Tokyo Olympics will be a damp squib, a disaster or a triumph of the Olympian spirit. It had better be the latter for a number of big US advertisers who are throwing zillions of bucks at it.

One such is Facebook, with Droga5, which has unleashed a veritable onslaught: ‘We change the game when we find each other.’

This, one of four, is from the estimable Juan Cabral (remember his ‘Bed’ for IKEA?) Juan takes to the air again.

Ad spending is bouncing back after the pandemic with some companies, at least, seeming to be rediscovering the transformative qualities of ambitious creativity. Let’s hope the trend endures.