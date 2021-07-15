Lucky Generals gets UK’s only Emmy nomination, for Amazon Alexa ‘Body’ super bowl spot

0 Shares Share

An Emmy nomination has got to be a big thrill for an ad agency, and this year Lucky Generals — the only UK agency in the running — can proudly boast that it stands alongside actors like Hugh Grant, Ewan McGregor, Kate Winslet and Olivia Colman in making the grade.

The ad in question is the excellent Amazon Alexa “Body” super bowl spot, which introduced some sex appeal to the ubiquitous smart speaker.

The other commercials shortlisted are also big brand showcases, all created by US agencies; the kind of ads that the TV viewing public are more likely to sit back and enjoy, instead of reaching for the the fast-forward button.

Apple AirPods Pro ‘Jump’ by TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Beats by Dre ‘You Love Me’ by Translation

Nike ‘Better: Mamba Forever’ by Wieden + Kennedy

Apple Watch Series 6 ‘It Already Does That’ done in-house

Nike ‘You Can’t Stop Us’ by Wieden + Kennedy

Last year the UK was represented by Droga5 London, also for an Amazon Alexa Super Bowl spot, ‘Before Alexa’, starring Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi. The winner was the “Back-to-School Essentials” Sandy Hook Promise ad by BBDO New York.