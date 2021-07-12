Don't Miss

Lola MullenLowe paints Magnum in Renaissance colours

Unilever is doing well with its advertising across the piece – Dove was one of the heroes of Cannes – and Lola MullenLowe is pulling out all the stops for ice cream brand Magnum, combining the unrequited love of poet Dante Alighieri and muse Beatrice in his Divine Comedy (not a lot of laughs as I recall) with a new original painting on exhibition in Firenze.

And some tasteful ice cream.

A step change from “just one Cornetto’ you might say.

At least the lovelorn poet gets a smooch out of it.

Stuff and nonsense but beautifully shot (it’s the early Renaissance innit?) and quite good fun.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.

