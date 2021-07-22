Karmarama bolsters creative team with new ECDs

0 Shares Share

Accenture Interactive’s Karmarama has hired Vix Jagger and Pablo González de la Peña (below) as joint ECDs. Jagger was a creative director at Anomaly London, Gonzales a creative director and head of art at BBH. The two worked together four years ago at BBH.

Karmarama CCO Nik Studzinski says: “‘Scan for talent, hire for heart’ (so said Dan Wieden, I think?). Pablo and Vix have bags of both. We couldn’t be more excited that they are joining us here at Karmarama. I’m sure their huge talent and hearts will have a significant impact on the work we do for all of our clients.”

Karmaram has also hired freelances Matt Butterfield and Ben Mills as creative directors. The agency says it has won ten new accounts this year including Universal Music, new bank Monument, LV General Insurance and Jacobs Douwe Egberts coffee making system Tassimo.