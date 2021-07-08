Don't Miss

ITV does a great job of promoting its football coverage – then fails to deliver due to technical glitches

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Creative, Media, News 19 mins ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

On a positive note, ITV’s new film promoting its Euro 2020 coverage, which features Stormzy, Dave and Ian Wright, is excellent. An optimistic and inspirational take on how to move on from the past and create a modern vision of England – the Gareth Southgate version, not the Boris Johnson one.

But ITV’s coverage failed to deliver, and fans watching England v Denmark on the ITV Hub were frustrated by technical glitches. As if the match wasn’t tense enough, the ITV coverage via Apple TV kept dropping out, with viewers forced to watch ads before being launched back into the game, only to drop out again.

ITV apologised for the “inconvenience,” but it looks pretty amateur, and will give even more viewers a reason to choose the BBC over commercial TV when the two channels go head-to-head on Sunday night for the England v Italy final.

The match was shown exclusively on ITV last night, and if there was ever a more obvious example of advertising as intrusive and interruptive, it’s hard to imagine. Surely they could come up with a different model during big events like this – who needs to see a Just Eat ad when the stadium perimeter is lined with their hoardings throughout the whole match?

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.