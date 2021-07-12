ITV, BT & EE support England team and stand against racism

Don't Miss

ITV got a lot of kudos for standing by Diversity after the dance group’s performance in support of Black Lives Matter (shown on ITV) drew a lot of haters.

Now the broadcaster, with help from Uncommon, is showing its support for Rashford, Saka and Sancho in response to the racist abuse they received following England’s Euro 2020 final defeat, with an image that is running in all the national newspapers as well as on social media.

BT and EE, both top tier England sponsors, were also quick to show their support. New Balance, which sponsors Bukaya Saka and Raheem Sterling, has posted a new message praising them for “breaking down barriers and inspiring a nation,” but nothing yet from Nike, sponsor of Marcus Rashford and Jordan Sancho — surely they won’t be far behind?

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

