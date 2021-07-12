Impero tells kids ‘arrive like you mean it’ for George at Asda’s back to school campaign

The post-summer back to school moment will have particular significance this year, as all those kids arrive in the playground full of hope that they can have an uninterrupted stretch of time with their classmates.

This ad by Impero shows a bunch of kids with attitude, making the most of the moment and arriving “like they mean it” wearing their George at Asda school uniforms, while proudly rapping a commentary on their return to school with the refrain, “Look who’s back.”

Impero won the business in April after a competitive pitch, and this is the agency’s first work for the George at Asda brand. It will run across retail, OOH, print, digital and TV, starting in Scotland and then rolling out nationally from the end of July.

The rap track that was written and produced by Impero and Producer KZ, who has worked with artists including Emeli Sandé and Professor Green.

Claudia Solano, head of creative, George at Asda, said: “Going ‘Back to School’ and seeing friends has more meaning than ever following 18 months of Covid lockdowns. Impero has perfectly captured the excitement kids will feel on this day, while also celebrating their exuberance and talents, with a uniform that will have them ready for whatever the year ahead has in store”.

Michael Scantlebury, founder of Impero, said: “As the nation’s favourite school uniform retailer, backed by their commitment to sustainability and the future, we believe George at Asda can do for Back to School campaigns what others have done at Christmas and truly own this cultural moment by capturing the mood of the nation year after year. This campaign does exactly that and we are excited to start the brand on this journey, beginning with such significant new school year following the disruptions of the pandemic”.

Havas London won the main Asda business in May.