Hendrick’s turns bus shelters into smell of summer

More sustainability (see Desert Island Ads): this time for Hendrick’s Gin on UK bus shelters adorned with cucumbers and roses so you can smell Hendrick’s’ cucumber and rose aroma.

Plus you can press a doorbell – ‘Press for the Peculiar’ – which triggers old-fashioned music and a Victorian gentleman-style monologue. And various other Hendrick’s-themed delights. By creative agency Space with media by Posterscope and Out of Home media owners Clear Channel and JCDecaux.

Space’s Sean Kelly says: “Hendrick’s Gin injects the mundane with the peculiar through their unique approach to gin making. Through the lens of this unique and highly delectable gin, we’ve turned the daily commute upside-down by transforming bus shelters into portals to another world. It’s been a pleasure to continue our most curious journey with the Hendrick’s team.”

Haven’t actually experienced one of these but it looks – and no doubts smells – very nice.

MAA creative scale: 8.