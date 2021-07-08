Heinz claims first for interactive recipe on TikTok

0 Shares Share

TikTok seems to be taking over the media world – is it going to be better for us than Facebook and Google? – and now Heinz is claiming a first with a partnership with food and drink social publisher Twisted (owned by Jungle Creations) and app Whisk.

The campaign uses TikTok’s new Jump feature to enable users to save a full recipe in a click and shop branded ingredients in the Whisk app. Apparently #food on TikTok has been accessed 158 billion times.

Alan Kleinerman, Head of Disruptive Innovation – KSB at Kraft Heinz (there’s another new one) says: “We are thrilled to be working with true innovation partners like Twisted and Whisk to learn how to better convert engaging TikTok content into actionable brand campaigns that lead to business results and deeper relationships with our consumers.”

Looks pretty appetising.

MAA creative scale: 8.