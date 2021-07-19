Havas takes diversity route for Aston Martin

0 Shares Share

Aston Martin has had a somewhat chequered debut as a public company and new F1 entrant but, under the part-ownership of Canadian businessman Laurence Stroll (his son is one of the F! drivers) it’s making a plucky attempt to get on the map against the racing might of Mercedes and Red Bull.

Havas has nabbed the marketing account, launching I/AM for Aston fans. Everything’s part of a community these days, including supercars and F1.

Aston Martin Cognizant (an AI platform) CMO Rob Bloom says: “Formula One is the undisputed pinnacle of motorsport, and we want to engage a growing fanbase to feel part of our team and the sport. With AMCF1, our ambition is to create a truly modern F1 team – using our global platform to engage a diverse, representative, new wave of fans who reflect the values of the changing world in which we live.

“I/AM embodies that ethos, and we’re delighted to partner with Havas on its creation and activation. Together, we want to make a positive mark – not just on the track, but in the wider world.”

Aston Martin’s next supercar is called the Valhalla, which is pushing your luck a bit – death and glory and all that.

