Has Starling Bank really made banking this easy?

0 Shares Share

Starling Bank seems to be the most popular of the new-style online banks popping up in the UK and it’s changed agency horses with this new campaign from Ekstasy, a London-based agency seven years old. Its last big campaign was via Wonderhood Studios.

Apparently you can sign up with Starling just by sending them a video (hope this is right.)

Starling has also struck a deal with electric charging network InstaVolt to use 100 of its charge points as an advertising channel and, via an app, recruit new customers.

What’s more, every time an InstaVolt customer pays with a Starling personal or business card in the InstaVolt app – whether that’s through a prepayment or credit account – Starling will plant a tree through Trillion Trees.

Can all this be true? A friendly, no fuss bank that’s good for the environment?

Anyway it’s one of the best ads for a bank in ages, all in just 30 seconds.

MAA creative scale: 9