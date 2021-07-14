Don't Miss

Happy Hinge daters gleefully ditch their profile pics in four new ads for the dating app

Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News

Hinge’s “Designed to be deleted” campaign, running since 2019, takes on a new twist with a series of four entertaining spots that show users unceremoniously dumping their own perfectly-curated profile pictures, now that they have found love via the app.

Cameron Soane, senior art director at agency Opinionated, said: “For us this campaign was fun to work on because we had so much combined experience with life on dating apps. The app deletion phase of a relationship is transitional one and as such it can be a bit strange, all the while exciting. So it was fun to visually represent that truth and let the scenario play out in a fictional construct.”

The ads will appear internationally on TV, VOD, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.

MAA creative scale: 8

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

