Happy Hinge daters gleefully ditch their profile pics in four new ads for the dating app

Hinge’s “Designed to be deleted” campaign, running since 2019, takes on a new twist with a series of four entertaining spots that show users unceremoniously dumping their own perfectly-curated profile pictures, now that they have found love via the app.

Cameron Soane, senior art director at agency Opinionated, said: “For us this campaign was fun to work on because we had so much combined experience with life on dating apps. The app deletion phase of a relationship is transitional one and as such it can be a bit strange, all the while exciting. So it was fun to visually represent that truth and let the scenario play out in a fictional construct.”

The ads will appear internationally on TV, VOD, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.

MAA creative scale: 8