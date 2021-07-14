Don't Miss

Government turns to Twitch gaming platform to get young men to drive safely

The latest instalment of the government’s Think! road safety campaign appears on Twitch, the live streaming gaming platform owned by Amazon. Two of the UK’s most popular Twitch streamers, Sips and KingJae, compete in the Shotgun Duo Challenge, with points awarded for safe driving rather than fast times.

The Twitch work was created by Twitch’s in-house Brand Partnership Studio and forms part of a wider campaign that includes Radio 1 DJ and co-host of That Peter Crouch Podcast, Chris Stark, delivering an entertaining team talk to amateur football players.

More than half the young men surveyed by the government admitted that they go over the speed limit when in a hurry, and that they are more likely to use a handheld mobile while driving. Young male drivers aged 17 to 24 are four times more likely to be killed or seriously injured than drivers aged 25 and over.

