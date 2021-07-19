Even the Olympics can’t inspire dismal Samsung

0 Shares Share

Samsung is one of the biggest companies in the world with a marketing budget to match (estimated at $7bn some time ago.)

So why can’t it produce any decent ads?

This one’s from The Community plugging its Olympic sponsorship by showing how Samsung “brings the world together.” Now there’s a thought. Featuring a fairly winning juvenile skateboarder, which competition will surely produce the youngest Olympic winner to date. Plenty to go on there then, only it doesn’t.

Saw a different Samsung ad in the recent Euro coverage and was going to mention it as it piled cliche on unimaginative cliche. But it was so bad I’d forgotten the product the next day.

Come on Samsung, man (or woman) up.

MAA creative scale: 3.