DHL Express shows how to “keep up with the clicks” in new global campaign by 180 Amsterdam

Tom Hollander’s mellifluous voice makes it sound so easy for businesses to “stay in the flow… and continue to grow” in this new spot for DHL Express by 180 Amsterdam — although the “no time for borders” line probably rings truer for an ad agency sitting in the Netherlands than it does outside the EU, in Brexitland.

John Pearson, CEO of DHL Express, said: “The pandemic has driven digitalisation so far that we have seen the development of almost a decade in just a few months. Our latest campaign shows how, as logistics experts, we help companies keep up with the growth and benefit from it in the best possible way.”

John Messum, creative director at 180 Amsterdam added: “‘Keep up with the clicks’ is a flowing journey through the DHL universe, following the pressures E-Tailers face as they try to keep up with the clicks to the joy at watching their business grow. It demonstrates the seamless efficiency of the DHL world, in a year that has never relied on E-Commerce more.”

180 Amsterdam’s ad makes the point simply, and elegantly, with a lightness of touch.

MAA creative scale: 7