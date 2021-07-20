Dentsu raids FCB for new International CCO Levron

0 Shares Share

Holding company CCOs – once defined as adland’s most impossible job – seem back in fashion and Dentsu International boss Wendy Clark has posted a clear sign of her intent by luring FCB’s Fred Levron (below) to the new (as far as we know) post of DI global CCO.



Levron was worldwide creative partner at FCB, working with CCO Susan Credle. FCB won Agency of the Festival at the recent Cannes Lions.

CEO Clark says “For 120 years, the dentsu group has been a beacon of creative craft and inspiration (really?). Today marks an important moment as dentsu international appoints Fred as its Global Chief Creative Officer. Fred has one of the most lauded portfolios and creative reputations in the business. His appointment accelerates and emphasizes the importance of creativity as the hallmark of everything we do. I’m counting down the days until he joins.”

Levron says: “My entire career has been driven by the ambition to transform the agencies and network I was part of and build brands and businesses through the power of modern creativity. Today, I’m so excited to start this new transformation journey as I’m joining Wendy and dentsu’s 45,000+ employees.

“We have the opportunity to build a unique creative company that brings creativity, tech, data, media, entertainment and commerce together to become the most attractive place for talents out there and the most relevant partner for the biggest brands.”

Maybe Fred should start by renaming dentsumcgarrybowen.