A new frontier for Out of Home? Adidas and Havas’ ‘water billboard’ in Dubai

The world of Out of Home clearly knows no bounds: Adidas has set up a “water billboard” on Kite beach in Dubai where local celebs are invited to take a dip.

Dreamed up by Havas Mid East to promote the sportswear maker’s new range of all-in-one burkinis. So Love Islanders not welcome.

Whatever next? Performers in a tank at Piccadilly Circus? Maybe there’s a Love Island angle after all.