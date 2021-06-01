Don't Miss

Wright scores for ITV’s Euro coverage

Will the Euro football championship cheer up the Brits as we look forward to a summer of freedom from Covid restrictions? Might not get one of course as already the serried ranks of doomsters are warning about the Indian variant and a knackered NHS. Closing down the country again because the NHS has a backlog of operations was never part of the original deal but there you go.

Anyway ITV Creative is doing its best with a perky effort starring former footballer and pundit Ian Wright – “the epitome of joy” it says, which is a new one for even the ebullient Wrighty – aided by some nifty animation directed by Tom Carpenter for Grizzle.

Nice close by our man.

MAA creative scale: 8.

