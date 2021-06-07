Welcome to London says London – if you can get here

0 Shares Share

“This is London. And everyone is welcome” says the Mayor of London’s office as the capital prepares to host the Euro 2020 (yes really) football tournament.

Welcome, that is, if you can get here given the UK government’s ever-changing travel rules. Better make it quick too as London’s tube drivers will be on strike soon as the Government presses ahead with its daft scheme for driverless trains.

Nevertheless agency 20ten has produced a perky, if somewhat one-paced, spot featuring sports presenter Seema Jaswal and the mayor himself Sadiq Khan, showing unexpected football skills.

20ten’s Olly Blitz says: “We are truly excited about this project. What could be a greater privilege than to create a campaign combining two of our greatest loves, football and London? This campaign will leave people in no doubt that London is a brilliant city which is opening for business, and where communities can come together to celebrate the tournament.”

MAA creative scale: 6.