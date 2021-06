0 Shares Share

Tesco and VW seem to be onto a winner here – free electric charging points at 400 stores (for any electric car brand.)

Genius, if it really is entirely free. By adam&eveDDB.

There should be queues around the block at the enterprising grocer. VW is obviously serious about this electric car stuff too.

MAA creative scale: 8.5 (doesn’t need to be a flashy ad.)