Virgin Red loyalty scheme aims high, lifted by red balloons

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 9 hours ago

Virgin Red appointed agencies Truant, Glow London and Bountiful Cow earlier this year to create a new campaign for its loyalty scheme, and this one does the trick in terms of branding, assisted by a cover of Nene’s 80s hit, “99 Red Balloons” — and memories of Richard Branson’s own attempt to circumnavigate the globe in a hot air balloon.

The campaign targets Virgin’s 15 million customers in the UK, treating them as members of a club and encouraging them to embrace new life experiences – as long as they are played out on one of Virgin’s many platforms.

Virgin Red’s scheme covers Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Media, Virgin Active, Virgin Holidays, Virgin Money, Virgin Mobile, and Virgin Wines. Non-Virgin companies may be added.

Virgin Red marketing director, Linn Frost, said: “Virgin Red embodies the spirit of Virgin with an attitude of grabbing life with both hands. We wanted to create a campaign that delivered on our playful spirit and left people feeling uplifted. We worked on the concept while we were deep in lockdown and the thought of blowing a bubble and floating across the city felt so refreshing.”

