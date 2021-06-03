Don't Miss

Vanquis cat walks tall in clever new campaign from Now and MPC Creative

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 38 mins ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Cats have rather missed the cream in the pandemic, losing out to a massive infestation of cockapoos and the like.

Credit card Vanquis and agency Now are clearly determined to re-enter felines in the viral stakes, featuring technical wizardry from MPC Creative and an old country tune, a hit in the UK for Irish crooner Val Doonican.

Good way of suggesting you’re not a nobody if you don’t have a big name credit card. Much better than Vanquis’ dreadful old stuff.

We enjoy a good 30-seconds here and this is one.

MAA creative scale: 8.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.