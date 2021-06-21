Under-siege Morrisons unveils new brand platform

0 Shares Share

Morrisons has emerged from the pandemic with a new brand platform – “Make good things happen” – as you do.

From Publicis.Poke.

Morrisons has had a quite a good war – continuing to fend off the depredations of Aldi and Lidl and Dave Lewis’ revived Tesco.

Whether or not it will stay the same Morrisons is open to debate now, with US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice making an unexpected (and, according to Morrisons, unwelcome) bid valuing the company at £8.7bn. Morrisons biggest shareholder is hedge fund Silchester, which doesn’t augur well for continued independence.

As with the Issa brothers’ successful bid for Asda, the key attraction is Morrisons property. Shopping may be moving online but supermarkets’ bricks and mortar remain valuable. Morrisons owns most of its near 500 stores, many in prime locations.

One of CB&R’s advisers is former Tesco boss Terry Leahy who knows the Morrisons team, old Tesco hands headed by CEO Dave Potts, well.

As for the new ‘platform,’ it’s a rather more convincing version of Morrisons’ old ‘market street’ pitch, emphasising its fresh produce.

MAA creative scale: 6.