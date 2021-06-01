Uncommon’s first film for Google UK asks, ‘What are you searching for this summer?’

Let’s hope this ad by Uncommon for Google isn’t jumping the gun: it is all about liberation and release and the lifting of lockdown restrictions this summer.

All the questions and mixed emotions are aired during this two-minute marathon, which is debuting in full on Channel 4. It includes searches like “How to talk to people,” “Can we hug now?” “What is reopening anxiety?” “How to be the best dad,” “How to remember dad,” and finally, “Where to watch the sunrise.”

Nishma Robb, director of brand and reputation marketing at Google, said: “Our Summer campaign is anthemic in tone and ambition, designed to mirror the truly unique moment we are facing in the UK as lockdown eases. It is anchored around Google’s role in helping people find the answers — from the everyday to the epic — as they start anew this Summer.”

Nils Leonard, co-founder, Uncommon Creative Studio, said: “This project speaks to the many questions and mixed emotions this summer triggers in particular. What we search for in that little bar is powerful stuff. We find each other there as we all enter the summer of our lives.”

The soundtrack is Jamie XX’s “All Under One Roof Raving,” appropriately enough as he is playing at the All Points East festival in Victoria Park, London this summer.

It’s good, but feels like it could have been done by any agency.

MAA creative scale: 6