Triumphant Cannes Lions Agency of the Year AMV BBDO scoops two more Grand Prix

Britain’s AMV BBDO is agency of the year at Cannes, winner of a hatful of Grand Prix for client Essity as ‘WombStories’ picked up another today in the prestigious Film section. WombStories also won the Titanium Grand Prix for “game-changing” creativity.

Film Grand Prix were also awarded to Nike and Wieden+Kennedy Portland for the split screen ‘You can’t stop us,’ dramatising the challenge of isolation in the pandemic. Lacoste and BETC Paris also won a GP for ‘Crocodile Inside,’ another pandemic-themed effort although more humorous than most.

Beats by Dr. Dre and agency Translation’s ‘You love me,’ many people’s tip for top honours, won a film gold as did Burberry and Riff Raff London’s in-house Christmas campaign.

It’s impossible to argue with WombStories which uses animation and live action to brilliant effect, going into the nitty gritty of birth as never before in ads.

Nike’s effort is somewhat more contentious. It’s well made – you’d expect nothing less from Portland – and ticks all the right boxes in a year dominated by the pandemic and Black Lives Matter. But a film Grand Prix? Maybe you expect a little more. Translation’s effort was more original.

Good to see Lacoste and BETC awarded. The pandemic is looming over the couple enduring a house disaster but it’s a brilliant, funny piece of commercial communication. and very Gallic, fitting of course.

Winning Agency of the Year caps a roller coaster period for AMV. It’s swept all the awards event but also lost big accounts including Asda and BT, suggesting, perhaps, that the connection between creative success and business performance isn’t as linear as agencies like to think.