The&Partnership debuts for Pets At Home

The UK, and no doubt other countries too, is awash with pets as people have tried to cheer up lockdown – not sure what the pets think about it – so Pets At Home, whose share price has doubled in a year, is in a pretty good place.

Last March it appointed The&Partnership and here’s its first big campaign, enlisting the ever-reliable Madness to ensure a perky tone.

T&P has always been a new business machine but quite a bit of its output has been, um, workmanlike. Things have been looking up on the creative front though with some well-made, slightly gritty films.

This is another one.

MAA creative scale: 7.