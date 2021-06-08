Don't Miss

The Sun tells us 'Eur all invited' to the Euros in nostalgic ad

Hopes are rising that the Euros, which start this week, will unite Great Britain in support of a feast of footballing success. The Sun is going full nostalgia in a new campaign that shows a father preparing his son for the Euros, and remembers coming together with family and friends to watch tournaments in his own childhood.

With England, Scotland and Wales all taking part, and many of the matches being played at Wembley, the echoes of the 1966 World Cup are exploited to the max by News UK’s in-house agency, Pulse Creative (a joint venture between The&Partnership, m/SIX and Wunderman Thompson).

David Sandall, marketing director, The Sun said: “The campaign is a heartfelt ode to football and families. By celebrating all the ways people can get involved, we want everyone to see that no-one does football like The Sun.”

MAA creative scale: 5

